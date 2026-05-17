Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $33.88 Million Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 88,896 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $33,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting O'Reilly Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive NASDAQ: ORLY , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028.

Zacks Research boosted multiple earnings estimates for , signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead, especially in 2026-2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about $3.24 per share , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift.

The revised forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of about , so the changes are incremental rather than a major thesis shift. Negative Sentiment: Some future-quarter estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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