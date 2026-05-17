Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,313 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $960,831,000 after purchasing an additional 796,379 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,235,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.9%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $253.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

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