Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Oracle were worth $184,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,826 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 231,074 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $45,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 3.0%

Oracle stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $562.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here