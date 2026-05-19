Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 15,740 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,681 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Ryder System worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $231.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,116,892.40. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,398 shares of company stock valued at $15,023,073. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

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