Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 94,679 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 94,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.54% of Eastman Chemical worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $363,314,000 after buying an additional 1,112,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,052,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $255,515,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $184,909,000 after buying an additional 143,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,859,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $119,672,000 after buying an additional 916,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,265,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $79,798,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $75.00 target price on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Trending Headlines about Eastman Chemical

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastman Chemical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts at Zacks Research raised near- and medium-term earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, and FY2027, signaling slightly improved profit expectations.

Several analysts at Zacks Research raised near- and medium-term earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026, and FY2027, signaling slightly improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: Price target hikes from Morgan Stanley and RBC suggest some Wall Street firms see more upside in EMN than before. Article: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Gets Price Target Hikes from Morgan Stanley and RBC

Price target hikes from Morgan Stanley and RBC suggest some Wall Street firms see more upside in EMN than before. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating overall, so the earnings estimate increases were not enough to turn the firm more bullish on the stock.

Zacks Research maintained a rating overall, so the earnings estimate increases were not enough to turn the firm more bullish on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut some longer-dated forecasts, including Q1 2027 and Q1 2028 EPS, and trimmed FY2028 estimates, which may temper optimism about Eastman Chemical’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Article: Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for EMN Earnings

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

See Also

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