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Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Life Time Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings during the fourth quarter, acquiring 1,569,646 shares valued at about $41.7 million.
  • Life Time Group reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting EPS of $0.42 versus $0.39 expected, with revenue of $788.7 million, up 11.7% year over year.
  • There has been notable insider selling, with two directors each selling 4,991,749 shares in May; meanwhile, analysts remain generally positive, with an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,569,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,721,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.71% of Life Time Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,500,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,608,000 after buying an additional 374,833 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $8,280,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $2,535,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 76,436 shares of the company's stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.1%

LTH stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $157,040,423.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,638,669 shares of company stock valued at $507,722,099 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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