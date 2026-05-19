Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,745 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,842 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 31,745 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of TransUnion worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,596,587,000 after buying an additional 517,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $308,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,504,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $273,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,526 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $158,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,400. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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