Thryve Wealth Management LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Thryve Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $56.26 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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