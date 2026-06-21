Thryve Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Thryve Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,759 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Thryve Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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