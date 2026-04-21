Ticino Wealth Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.1% of Ticino Wealth's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $90,149,000 after buying an additional 278,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $104,344,000 after buying an additional 246,994 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,737,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,105 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $327.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.90 and a 12 month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

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