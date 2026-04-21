Ticino Wealth Acquires Shares of 10,076 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,076 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Ticino Wealth's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after acquiring an additional 724,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after buying an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.81.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $253.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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