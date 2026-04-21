Ticino Wealth Invests $2.91 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,940 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.1% of Ticino Wealth's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.Jack Henry & Associates's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 35.06%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

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