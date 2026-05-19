TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 468,418 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,383 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 468,418 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Amplitude worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The business's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 17,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $142,798.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,067,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,143.08. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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