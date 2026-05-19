TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 402,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $64,728,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,757,783. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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