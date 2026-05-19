TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NRG Energy worth $83,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NRG stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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