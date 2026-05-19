TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,677 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Curtiss-Wright worth $90,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 728,745 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $395,665,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,468,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $62,320,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 93,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $51,544,000 after buying an additional 93,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $51,089,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 151 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.07, for a total transaction of $102,388.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,674.70. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,771,778.94. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $746.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $710.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $707.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $405.70 and a 12 month high of $760.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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