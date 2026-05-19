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TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TimesSquare Capital Management trimmed its AMETEK stake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 11,405 shares and ending with 236,650 shares valued at about $48.6 million.
  • AMETEK reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.97 versus $1.90 expected and revenue of $1.93 billion versus $1.91 billion expected, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, and Wall Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $252.33.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AMETEK.

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,650 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $48,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:AME opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $174.43 and a one year high of $243.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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