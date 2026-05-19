TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bloom Energy worth $29,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 6.2%

BE opened at $258.93 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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