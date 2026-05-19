TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $31.21 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,397 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Clearwater Analytics worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,380,238 shares of the company's stock worth $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,906 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock worth $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $472,620.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 388,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,492.80. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 190,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,253.06. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 762,142 shares of company stock worth $17,934,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Clearwater Analytics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.55 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.17.

View Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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