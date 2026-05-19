TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $31.54 Million Position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,136 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,963 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRDN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

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Insider Transactions at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In other Guardian Pharmacy Services news, Director John Ackerman sold 1,103,364 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $32,747,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 345,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,243,250.64. The trade was a 76.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Bindley sold 3,570,677 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $105,977,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,469,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,649,298.88. The trade was a 44.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,726,405 shares of company stock worth $288,679,700. Corporate insiders own 32.96% of the company's stock.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.89 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRDN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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