TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $39.34 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of ITT worth $39,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,538,229 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,526,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,467,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 55,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $212,406,000 after purchasing an additional 119,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $201,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ITT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ITT opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $225.26. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.ITT's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 70,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,470 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

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ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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