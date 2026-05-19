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TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $43.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TimesSquare Capital Management reduced its Amphenol stake by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, but still held 325,015 shares valued at about $43.92 million.
  • Amphenol reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.06 beating expectations and revenue of $7.62 billion topping forecasts, while revenue jumped 58.4% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, and analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $176.53.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,015 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 84,174 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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