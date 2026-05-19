TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $57.41 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,770 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $57,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

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Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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