TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $60 Million Holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,813 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Loar worth $59,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Loar by 909.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loar by 290.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company's stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,953,148 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Loar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company's stock worth $144,728,000 after buying an additional 1,127,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loar by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company's stock worth $143,083,000 after buying an additional 662,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Loar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,334 shares of the company's stock worth $122,907,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

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Loar Price Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Loar had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Loar

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,883,942. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirkson R. Charles acquired 36,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,457,473.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,087,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOAR

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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