TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 218,458 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 218,458 shares during the period. BJ's Wholesale Club comprises about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $77,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after acquiring an additional 809,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research downgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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