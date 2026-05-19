TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 63,011 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,337 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,011 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Addus HomeCare worth $38,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 284 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $29,922.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,200.80. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 442 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $46,569.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,115,628.80. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,785,633 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here