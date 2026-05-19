TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $127,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,455,521.39. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock worth $120,484,010. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,486.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,316.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,126.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $643.36 and a 52 week high of $1,675.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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