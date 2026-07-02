Timken Company (The) $TKR Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,682 shares during the quarter. Timken makes up about 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.80% of Timken worth $55,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Timken by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $16,429,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,107,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,656,351.50. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $146.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Timken

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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