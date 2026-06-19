Titan Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.8% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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