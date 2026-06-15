TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO is Sycale Advisors NY LLC's 6th Largest Position

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,014 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. TKO Group accounts for approximately 6.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.05% of TKO Group worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Amundi increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $203.42 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,943,689. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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