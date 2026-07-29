TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TKO Group worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,969,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,046,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 133,187 shares of the company's stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.29 and a one year high of $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is 117.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $228.00 target price on TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.53.

View Our Latest Report on TKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer bought 2,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 51,775 shares valued at $9,716,321. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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