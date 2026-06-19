TMB Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,533 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Analog Devices comprises about 1.2% of TMB Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $399.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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