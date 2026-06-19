TMB Capital Partners LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,621 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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