Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Tobam increased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $417.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 281.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $421.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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