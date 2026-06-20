Tobam Buys 10,787 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 424.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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