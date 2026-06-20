Tobam Has $7.22 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tobam boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Tobam's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tobam's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $373.69 and its 200 day moving average is $329.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here