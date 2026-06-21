Tobam Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Tobam raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 289.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in Visa were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwave Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arwa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Visa by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.24.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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