Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,865 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $281.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $212.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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