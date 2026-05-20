Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,849 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,603,187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $757,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 51.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,015 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $400,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,263,000 after purchasing an additional 974,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,156,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Toll Brothers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers beat Wall Street estimates for both earnings and revenue, reporting $2.72 per share versus consensus of about $2.57-$2.58 and revenue of $2.53 billion versus $2.42 billion expected. Article Title

Toll Brothers beat Wall Street estimates for both earnings and revenue, reporting $2.72 per share versus consensus of about $2.57-$2.58 and revenue of $2.53 billion versus $2.42 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal said the company’s revenue and profit declined less than expected, helped by an average delivered home price above $1 million, which supports luxury-home pricing power. Article Title

The Wall Street Journal said the company’s revenue and profit declined less than expected, helped by an average delivered home price above $1 million, which supports luxury-home pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary suggested luxury homes are still selling in a tough market, a potentially favorable sign for Toll Brothers’ margins and demand resilience. Article Title

Industry commentary suggested luxury homes are still selling in a tough market, a potentially favorable sign for Toll Brothers’ margins and demand resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts were looking for quarterly EPS of about $2.58 and revenue of $2.42 billion, so the report came in ahead of expectations but not by a wide enough margin to fully offset broader concerns. Article Title

Analysts were looking for quarterly EPS of about $2.58 and revenue of $2.42 billion, so the report came in ahead of expectations but not by a wide enough margin to fully offset broader concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Recent housing-data coverage pointed to improving pending home sales, which may help sentiment for homebuilders, though the impact on Toll Brothers is still uncertain. Article Title

Recent housing-data coverage pointed to improving pending home sales, which may help sentiment for homebuilders, though the impact on Toll Brothers is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Even with the earnings beat, revenue fell 7.6% from a year ago and EPS was below last year’s $3.50, highlighting a year-over-year slowdown that may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.92 and a 12 month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Evercore upgraded Toll Brothers from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.44.

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here