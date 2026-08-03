Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $145.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.50 and a 1 year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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