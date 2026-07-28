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Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,927,399 shares of the bank's stock after selling 87,437 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises about 1.4% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.02% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $1,579,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 660.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 88.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 407 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $124.87.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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