Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,110 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 126,500.0% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 35.7% in the first quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $185.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $306.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.38.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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