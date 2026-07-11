Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 21,300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,682 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 3.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,420,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's payout ratio is 76.29%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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