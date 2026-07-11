Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,310 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 22,310 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,715. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.61 and a 200 day moving average of $332.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here