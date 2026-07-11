Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,366 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,389 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,366 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

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Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.91. 2,403,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

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