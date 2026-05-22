Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Apple as a long-term winner, citing its strong ecosystem, share buybacks, customer loyalty, and improving AI strategy. Evercore ISI also reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while Wedbush stayed upbeat on Apple’s AI opportunity and services growth. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Apple as a long-term winner, citing its strong ecosystem, share buybacks, customer loyalty, and improving AI strategy. Evercore ISI also reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while Wedbush stayed upbeat on Apple’s AI opportunity and services growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also said to be bucking a weak smartphone market, with iPhone 17 demand helping it stand out versus peers as broader handset demand softens. That suggests continued relative share gains in premium devices. Article Title

Apple was also said to be bucking a weak smartphone market, with iPhone 17 demand helping it stand out versus peers as broader handset demand softens. That suggests continued relative share gains in premium devices. Positive Sentiment: Apple said its App Store fraud-prevention systems, using AI and human review, blocked $2.2 billion in suspicious transactions last year. That reinforces the strength of Apple’s services platform and the value of its ecosystem controls. Article Title

Apple said its App Store fraud-prevention systems, using AI and human review, blocked $2.2 billion in suspicious transactions last year. That reinforces the strength of Apple’s services platform and the value of its ecosystem controls. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed Apple as one of the market’s “monster stocks” and a core Buffett-style holding, reinforcing its defensive appeal for long-term investors rather than pointing to a near-term catalyst. Article Title

Some commentary framed Apple as one of the market’s “monster stocks” and a core Buffett-style holding, reinforcing its defensive appeal for long-term investors rather than pointing to a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Apple also remained in the spotlight in broader AI and smart-glasses discussions, with analysts saying its future visionOS platform could matter in AR/VR over time. This is strategically important, but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Apple also remained in the spotlight in broader AI and smart-glasses discussions, with analysts saying its future visionOS platform could matter in AR/VR over time. This is strategically important, but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc turned cautious on Apple, warning that the stock’s valuation looks stretched and could be due for profit-taking. That is the clearest near-term headwind in the news flow and may be weighing on the shares. Article Title

KeyBanc turned cautious on Apple, warning that the stock’s valuation looks stretched and could be due for profit-taking. That is the clearest near-term headwind in the news flow and may be weighing on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Apple is also asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to its Epic Games App Store dispute, keeping regulatory and margin pressure concerns alive around App Store rules and fees. Article Title

Apple Trading Up 0.9%

AAPL opened at $304.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.68 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.46 and a 52 week high of $305.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.74.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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