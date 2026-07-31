TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617,900 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 624,764 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 9.3% of Groupe la Francaise's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.32% of TotalEnergies worth $683,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $18,868,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,676,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $87.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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