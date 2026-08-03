TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 258,608 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of TotalEnergies worth $290,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Amundi bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,868,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $1,982,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $57.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Further Reading

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