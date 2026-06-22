Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $8,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,122.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $232.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.73 and a 52 week high of $237.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.89.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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