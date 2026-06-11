Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 15,666 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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